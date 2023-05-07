We're over a month into the 2023 MLB season and it's become blatantly apparent that the Tampa Bay Rays are a serious World Series contender. The small-market squad has jumped out to a 27-7 start with a staggering +114 run differential and a lineup that has been a boon for MLB daily Fantasy players. Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe, Harold Ramirez and Taylor Walls are all regulars with an OPS of .900 or higher. They are all popular options for MLB DFS lineups on a daily basis.

On Sunday, the Rays will host the Yankees at 1:40 p.m. ET. Should your MLB DFS strategy include loading Tampa Bay players onto your roster in a difficult matchup with Gerrit Cole? It's a loaded MLB DFS player pool with stars like Yordan Alvarez, Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. available, so striking the right balance is critical. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Royals shortstop Bobby Witt as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Witt hit a two-run home run against the Athletics, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano ($3,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). The 28-year-old is in his sixth MLB season and he's been a member of the Athletics for the duration of his career. Laureano has a .764 career OPS with 65 home runs, 189 RBI and 48 stolen bases over 429 games, but he's never played more than 123 games in a season.

His .271 BABIP on the season is a full 37 points below his career average, so positive regression is seemingly in his future. Plus, he's got a solid matchup on Sunday against Royals lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who has a 7.40 ERA. Laureano has a .789 career OPS against left-handed pitching, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Devers is already in his seventh MLB season and is a two-time All-Star at age 26. Devers has also been top 15 in AL MVP voting in the last three seasons a vote has been held.

He leads the American League in home runs (11) and RBI (34) and has an .869 OPS through 34 games. On Sunday, he'll match up with Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker, who has a 6.91 ERA on the season. Walker has already given up seven home runs in six starts. Devers has a .908 career OPS against right-handed pitching. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 7, 2023

