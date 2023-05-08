The Los Angeles Dodgers were down to their final out Sunday night, but they couldn't ask for much better than Mookie Betts due up next at the plate. The six-time All-Star blasted the tying homer in the ninth as the Dodgers went on to defeat the Padres, 5-2, in 10 innings. It was the final game of the day and you can be sure plenty of MLB DFS players were closely watching hoping for some late Dodgers magic to salvage their MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

The Dodgers begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. They have won seven of their last eight games, scoring 7.4 runs per game with a lineup filled of contributors for MLB daily Fantasy players. With popular players such as Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, J.D Martinez and Betts, is it smart to stack Dodgers players in Monday's MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.



McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Royals shortstop Bobby Witt as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Witt hit a two-run home run against the Athletics, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, May 8. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is San Francisco Giants first baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old first baseman has been one of the most patient hitters at the dish this season and ranks second in the sport with a .436 on-base percentage. He has .953 OPS, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Wade Jr, a left-handed hitter, has five of his six home runs against right-handed pitchers as the Washington Nationals are scheduled to send right-hander Jake Irvin to the mound. The five-year veteran has a .444 on-base percentage and .944 OPS against right-handers this year. Wade Jr. has a slash line of .316/.458/.474 in May and is setting career-bests in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. It's unknown if he'll keep this pace the entire season, but for now, Wade Jr. is a bat to back.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe ($4,200 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). The rookie shortstop reached base at least once in all three games against the Tampa Bay Rays. That by itself may not sound like a terrific achievement, but with the Rays sporting the best record in baseball and a pitching staff leading the league in WHIP (1.13) and batting average (.209), few hitters have had tremendous success against Tampa Bay.

Volpe and the Yankees will get a reprieve on Monday though. The Yankees begin a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium. Oakland and has allowed the most runs in baseball (261), including 33 runs over the last five games. Volpe, who has been batting leadoff lately for the Yankees, has a .712 OPS at home compared to .570 away as he's performed better in nearly every statistical category at Yankee Stadium to begin his young career and could provide value at this price on Monday. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 8, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.