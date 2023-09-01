Ronald Acuna joined a category of his own like only he can. The Braves superstar hit a grand slam before an electrifying trout around the bases on Thursday to become the first player in AL/NL history to record at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. He's been a dominant selection for daily Fantasy baseball players in their MLB DFS picks all year, rarely ever hitting a slump. Acuna is batting .337 with 30 home runs, 83 RBI, 62 stolen bases and 120 runs scored as the favorite to win the 2023 NL MVP.

The Braves continue their four-game series with the Dodgers after an 8-7 win on Thursday. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had two home runs and four RBI as one of the top players in the MLB DFS player pool yesterday. Should daily Fantasy baseball players include these two elite options in their MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two runs scored, returning 23 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, September 1. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Devers has 29 home runs and 89 RBI this season, which both rank second for third basemen. His .847 OPS is also the second-best for third basemen as he's been one of the most consistent offensive performers at his position this year. The 26-year-old is one home run away from hitting at least 30 long balls for the third time in his last four seasons outside the shortened 2020 campaign.

Devers has sustained career success against Royals probable right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles. He is hitting .316 with a .982 OPS in 20 career plate appearances against Lyles. The left-handed hitter has six hits, including a home run and three doubles, against the 32-year-old RHP. Devers has a career .899 OPS against RHP, and Lyles has a 6.51 ERA in 25 starts this season, including allowing seven runs over three innings in his last start.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Springer has four home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored over 22 games since August 4. The 33-year-old also has career success against the opposing starting pitcher with three hits, including a home run, in 12 career at-bats against Rockies probable starter Chris Flexen.

Flexen has a 5.87 ERA over six starts since signing with the Rockies midseason after being designated for assignment and released by the Mets immediately after acquiring him in a package from the Mariners. Flexen has a 6.94 ERA in 23 total appearances, including 10 starts, on the 2023 MLB season, and left-handed hitters are batting .333 with a 1.008 OPS against him this year. Springer should find himself in positive situations throughout their matchups. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 1, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.