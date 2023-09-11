With less than a month remaining in the 2023 MLB season, MLB daily Fantasy players are all seeking a few more paydays to close out the year, and Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez continues to be a big part everybody's plans. Arraez is the ultimate bat-to-ball guy, winning the AL batting title in 2022 and hitting .349 to lead the NL this season. He's a throwback player who has only struck out 165 times in 525 career games, and his ability to give you multiple hits on any given day is a big reason why he's one of the most popular options in the MLB DFS player pool.

However, Arraez's power is limited, and he's only stolen two bases this year, so rostering him on Monday will mean that you have to find those two critical attributes elsewhere. So, how much exposure should you have to Arraez, and who else should you be targeting for your MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Webb threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts in a win over the Rockies, returning 23.1 points on DraftKings and 40 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, September 11. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger ($6,800 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). The 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and 2019 NL MVP had three relatively miserable seasons following his dominant season in Los Angeles, but he's reviving his career in 2023 with the Cubs.

Bellinger is slashing .318/.361/.551 with 25 home runs, 89 RBI and 20 stolen bases, and he'll get a juicy matchup on Monday in Colorado. He's posted a 1.003 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and he's 8 for 23 in his career off Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, who has a 5.09 ERA on the season.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,400 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Judge hit an American League record 62 home runs last season and has 31 home runs and a .994 OPS over 89 games in 2023.

The five-time All-Star already has a couple of home runs in three games against the Red Sox in 2023, and he also has homered off Monday's expected starter Kutter Crawford. He has a 1.740 OPS on flyballs this season, and he'll be looking to jumpstart a struggling Yankees offense with the swing of a bat to kick off a four-game set in baseball's biggest rivalry. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 11, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.