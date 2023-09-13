The Braves MLB DFS stack of Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson has certainly been a profitable one this season. Olson hit his third home run in his last two games on Tuesday for his 51st long ball of the 2023 MLB season, which leads the sport and ties a Braves franchise record for a single season. Acuna is the favorite to win the National League MVP while hitting .333 with 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 132 runs scored, 65 stolen bases and a 1.001 OPS this season. Stacking the two in MLB DFS picks won't be cheap, but they can provide a nearly guaranteed boost for MLB DFS lineups.

Who could be some cheaper options to pair with the Braves superstars if daily Fantasy baseball players take the route on Wednesday? Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks is on a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .464 in eight games in September. Should daily Fantasy baseball players include him in their MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Gilbert went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts, returning 15.55 points on DraftKings and 31 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, September 13. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The 2022 American League MVP, who had 62 home runs last season, hasn't hit a long ball over his last nine games, marking his longest home run drought over the last four months. However, that has driven his MLB DFS price down to where he could be one of the most valuable players in the MLB DFS player pool.

Judge has 31 home runs in 91 games, which is the second-best home run rate of his career. He remains arguably the best power hitter in baseball despite his current home run drought and missing time with injury this season. Judge also has career success against Red Sox probable starter Tanner Houck with three hits and a walk in seven plate appearances. Houck has a 7.84 ERA in his last two outings and has allowed a home run in three of his last four games, so one swing from Judge could provide significant value at his MLB DFS price for Wednesday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Witt provides consistent MLB DFS production at a position that can be challenging to find results from on a daily basis. He ranks second among shortstops in home runs (28), RBI (87) and slugging percentage (.494). He also leads the AL with eight triples.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft quickly rose through the Royals system and made the Opening Day roster in 2022. Witt, the son of Bobby Witt Sr. who pitched 16 years in MLB, had 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 30 stolen bases last year, and he's already surpassed those marks in eight fewer games this year. He's on his way to becoming one of the best shortstops in the game, and Witt could have a favorable matchup on Wednesday against White Sox starter Mike Clevinger, who has a 6.55 ERA over 11 innings this month. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 13, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.