Thursday begins a crucial four-game series in Baltimore that could determine not only the winner of the American League East but who has home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The Rays and Orioles begin a four-game series on Thursday at Camden Yards with Baltimore holding a two-game advantage over Tampa Bay. Despite being in second in the AL East, the Rays have a seven-game advantage over the next-best team in the AL. Thus, it should be no surprise there are plenty of strong options in the MLB DFS player pool to target from this contest.

Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson is hitting .393 over his last six games, and other Orioles such as Anthony Santander, Adley Rutschman and even Aaron Hicks could be popular MLB DFS picks. Rays such as Yandy Diaz, who is hitting .400 over his last seven games, and options like Isaac Paredes and Randy Arozarena must be considered when forming an MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. With only five games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later, the MLB DFS player pool will be limited on Thursday night. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Astros pitcher Hunter Brown as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Brown tossed five hitless innings, allowing no runs, walking two and striking out seven, returning 27.45 points on DraftKings and 42 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, September 14. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Correa is hitting .302 with an .850 OPS over 11 games this month. He's also 2-for-2 with a walk in three career plate appearances against White Sox probable right-handed starter Jose Urena, and Urena has an 8.46 ERA over six starts this season.

Correa is two home runs shy of his fourth straight season with at least 20 home runs (not including the shortened 2020 season). He has 18 home runs and 63 RBI this season, and his MLB DFS price has dropped due to his lowest OPS of his career (.709). However, this is a favorable matchup for Correa, and his career success shows he can outperform his price tag on Thursday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ($4,400 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Stanton has averaged 40.8 home runs in the last four seasons he's played at least 100 games, and he's showcased that power lately. The 33-year-old has four home runs over his last 10 games, raising his total to 23 long balls in 91 games this year.

The Yankees have a doubleheader against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday. The Red Sox were originally scheduled to start Chris Sale for this contest earlier in the week, but the team decided to push him back for additional rest. This means the Red Sox bullpen was already likely to be tested on Thursday, and the second game of the doubleheader could be a difficult challenge for Boston manager Alex Cora. Stanton could find himself in advantageous matchups throughout the second game against a taxed bullpen that ranks in the bottom half of the AL in ERA (4.30). See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 14, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.