The American League and National League Cy Young situations couldn't be much different. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the overwhelming favorite to win the AL Cy Young for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, Padres pitcher Blake Snell holds a slight edge in the odds over Cubs pitcher Justin Steele to win the NL Cy Young. Cole and Steele get the ball on Friday night to strengthen their Cy Young cases. What impact will them pitching have on the Friday MLB DFS player pool?

Cole starts against the Pirates and Steele starts against the Diamondbacks. Should daily Fantasy baseball players spend up to have either of those as their pitcher in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Should you still include Pirates and Diamondbacks in your MLB DFS picks, or avoid them at all costs with dominant pitchers on the mound?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Twins third baseman/shortstop Royce Lewis as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Lewis went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Tucker hit his 27th home run of the season in his last game on Wednesday and he has six RBI over his last five contests. The 26-year-old leads the American League and is third in baseball with 105 RBI in the middle of an Astros lineup averaging 5.2 runs per game this season. Tucker also has a career-high 28 stolen bases with 27 home runs as he looks to reach 30 home runs for the third straight season.

The Astros are facing right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke on Friday, and the 39-year-old is 1-15 with a 5.47 ERA on the year. Left-handed hitters, like Tucker, are hitting .330 with a .947 OPS against Greinke this season, which could lead to a huge performance by Tucker. Greinke has an 8.59 ERA over his last two starts, and Tucker could find himself at the plate often with opportunities to expand his American League RBI lead.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins second baseman/third baseman Jorge Polanco ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Polanco had at least one hit in 14 of his last 17 games and enters Friday on a four-game hitting streak. The 30-year-old switch-hitter has an .808 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season as the White Sox are scheduled to start RHP Jesse Scholtens on Friday.

The White Sox rookie starter has a 4.44 ERA in 24 outings, including 10 starts, this year. He is 0-5 with a 5.44 ERA over those 10 starts and has an 8.31 ERA over his last two starts. The Twins are coming off a 10-2 victory over the White Sox yesterday, and Polanco and the Minnesota offense could be looking at another large scoring total on Friday. See who else to pick right here.

