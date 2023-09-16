The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles for the second straight game on Friday night, putting the teams in a tie atop the division heading into Saturday's matchup. Tampa Bay has won nine of its last 11 games, while Baltimore has lost four straight games. The Orioles have only scored six runs in those four contests, with their stars struggling to produce in MLB DFS contests. They are facing a Tampa Bay bullpen that has gone 36 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run, so should you be fading the Orioles with your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

Another enticing game on Saturday's schedule features the Mariners vs. Dodgers in the nightcap. Some of the league's top players will be in action, but they are also among the most expensive players in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Mets starting pitcher David Peterson as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Peterson allowed two earned runs and struck out 10 batters across 5.2 innings, returning 23.95 points on DraftKings and 41 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Bellinger's power surge has continued this month with four home runs, including one against Arizona last Sunday. He walked twice and scored a run on Friday after posting a five-game hit streak in his previous five outings.

Bellinger has crushed a team-high 25 home runs and driven in 90 runs this season, batting at a red-hot .315 clip. He is facing struggling Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Davies, who is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA this season. Davies has allowed a combined eight earned runs in his last two appearances, and Bellinger is batting .286 against him in his career.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Bellinger with shortstop Nico Hoerner ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Hoerner has been Chicago's top hitter throughout the season, leading the team with 164 hits and a .285 average. He has not done much in the form of power (nine homers), but his consistency has made him a valuable DFS asset.

Hoerner is riding a 10-game hitting streak coming into this matchup, racking up four hits at Colorado on Wednesday. He has added value on the base paths, swiping four bases in his last five games. This is a favorable pitching matchup for him, which is why McClure recommends stacking Bellinger with Hoerner. See who else to pick right here.

