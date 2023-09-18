The second chapter of Justin Verlander's Astros career has been a mixed bag to start. He won two Cy Youngs and finished second in his other season in the three full years he spent in Houston the first time around. He signed a two-year, $86.6 million contract with the Mets this offseason, but the 40-year-old was traded to the Astros at the MLB Trade Deadline. Verlander had a 1.45 ERA over 28 starts in Houston last year but has a 3.86 ERA over eight starts there this season as an inconsistent part of the MLB DFS player pool.

Verlander starts on Monday versus the Orioles, who have the best record in the AL. Verlander has exited his games without allowing a run twice but also had two starts allowing at least five runs with the Astros. Which version of him can daily Fantasy baseball players expect on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Also, how does Verlander starting change the way MLB daily Fantasy players look at options like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Hoerner went 2-for-5 with two walks, two RBI a stolen base and a run scored, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, September 18.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Schwarber has an extra-base hit in each of his last two games, including launching his 44th home run on Saturday. The 30-year-old is tied for third in baseball for home runs after leading the sport with 46 home runs last season. He's been one of the best power hitters in baseball recently, reaching at least 30 home runs for the fifth time in the last six full MLB seasons.

The Braves are scheduled to start Kyle Wright, who allowed six runs over three innings against the Phillies on Monday. The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher has a 7.48 ERA in six starts this season. Schwarber has 30 home runs in 352 at-bats, hitting one in every 11.7 at-bats against RHPs, and Wright has allowed two home runs in 32 at-bats to left-handed hitters. Schwarber has an .853 OPS against RHPs, and Wright is surrendering a 1.101 OPS against left-handed hitters this season.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Schwarber with shortstop Trea Turner ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Turner was one of the biggest disappointments in baseball over his first 120 games. After signing an 11-year, $300 million contract and having a huge World Baseball Classic for Team USA this offseason, expectations were sky-high for Turner.

He didn't live up to those -- not until mid-August at least. Turner leads baseball in home runs (14), runs scored (29) and OPS (1.240) since August 19. He has a slash line of .374/.409/.832 with 31 RBI over 25 games since August 19. Turner had two hits, including an RBI double, off Wright on September 11. The MLB DFS stack of Schwarber and Turner each scored a run in the first inning last Monday, and the two can do it again against the struggling Wright. This makes them an appealing stack for MLB DFS lineups on Monday. See who else to pick right here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday?