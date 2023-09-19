Luis Arraez was flirting with becoming the first player since Ted Williams in 1941 to hit .400 in an MLB season. Although that now seems unlikely after hitting .236 in August dropped his batting average to .349 entering September, the 26-year-old infielder is in the middle of one of his best stretches of the season right now. Arraez has five multi-hit performances over his last six games, hitting .481 with five RBI and six runs scored over that span, as he's rewarded those who have slotted him into MLB DFS lineups.

Should daily Fantasy baseball players ride this hot streak and utilize the second baseman in MLB DFS picks on Tuesday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Arraez only has 10 home runs this season, but three of them have come over his last four games, making him an intriguing option for MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada ($3,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). He went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored on Monday, improving his batting average to .354 and OPS to .961 over 18 games since August 27. He has at least one hit in six of his last seven games and is a prime target to outperform his price tag on Tuesday.

Jackson Rutledge is making his second career start for Washington on Tuesday against the White Sox. The 24-year-old had a rough MLB debut, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over 3.2 innings on September 13. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft will have to brush off his first-start struggles, which is easier said than done for young pitchers. Moncada, a switch-hitter, could get plenty of chances to produce with runners on base against the right-handed pitcher at a price point that allows daily Fantasy baseball players to have plenty of money to still spend elsewhere.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan ($3,600 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Kwan is another player in a position to outperform his DFS price on Tuesday. The left-handed hitter is batting .275 with a .727 OPS against right-handed pitchers as the Royals are expected to throw RHP Steven Cruz as an opener on Tuesday. The Royals will likely turn to RHP Alec Marsh for extended innings after, and Marsh has a 5.67 ERA on the season.

Kwan has three multi-hit games over his last five contests, and any matchup against the Royals is often a favorable one. Kansas City has allowed the third-most runs (808) and has the third-highest bullpen ERA (5.21) in baseball this season. Kwan and Moncada are two cheaper MLB DFS picks that can provide value to build your lineup around and still afford some of the top hitters or maybe a strong, expensive starting pitcher for Tuesday's MLB DFS lineups. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 19, 2023

