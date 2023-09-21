The Chicago Cubs have picked the worst time to go ice cold, not only for their fan base but also for any daily Fantasy baseball managers that rostered their players in MLB DFS lineups. The Cubs were one of the surprises of the 2023 MLB season as they didn't have high expectations but used a strong end of July to climb into the playoff picture. However, after dropping nine of their last 12 games, the Cubs have just a half-game lead for the final Wild Card spot over the Marlins, with the Reds and Giants close behind.

The Pirates defeated the Cubs, 13-7, on Wednesday in a game that featured some of the top performers in the day's MLB DFS player pool. Ke'Bryan Hayes and Connor Joe each had three hits for the Pirates, and Ian Happ had a grand slam for Chicago. With only nine games on Thursday, including seven starting at 7 p.m. ET or later, should you stack Pirates or Cubs in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Kwan went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, three walks, two RBI and a run scored, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 34.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Rutschman enters Thursday on a four-game hitting streak with five RBI over that span and has an extra-base hit in each of his last three games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft has become one of the best offensive catchers in baseball in just his second MLB season. He leads all catchers in runs scored (81), RBI (75) and total bases (236).

Baltimore faces Cleveland on Thursday, and the Guardians are coming off being swept by the Royals, allowing 19 runs over three games. The Royals have the second-worst record (51-102) in baseball, while the Orioles have the second-best record in baseball (95-57). Expect plenty of RBI opportunities for Rutschman as a strong option at a position that can be challenging to find MLB DFS value.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($6,000 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Albies is hitting .387 with two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored with five multi-hit games over his last seven contests. He also has four extra-base hits over his last four games.

Albies leads all second basemen in home runs (31), RBI (99) and slugging percentage (.500). Nationals right-handed starter Jake Irvin allowed four runs, including two home runs, over 4.2 innings on Friday in his last start against the Brewers. The switch-hitter has 26 of his 31 home runs against RHPs, while left-handed hitters have an .848 OPS off Irvin over 23 starts in his rookie season. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 21, 2023

