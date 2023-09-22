Someone forgot to tell the Padres their season was supposed to be over. The Padres have had some of the biggest names in the MLB DFS player pool all season long like Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, but for whatever reason, the team's success hasn't clicked throughout the 2023 MLB season -- at least not until the last week. The Padres are on a seven-game winning streak entering their weekend series against the Cardinals.

The Padres are four games out of the final NL Wild Card spot with nine games left. Should daily Fantasy baseball players stack Padres in MLB DFS lineups on Friday as they try their miracle push to the postseason? Xander Bogaerts is hitting .519, and Soto is batting .400 over their last six games. Should you use them in MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Albies went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base, returning 38 points on DraftKings and 50.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, September 22. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). He went 4-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored on Wednesday in Arizona's last contest. That raised his average to .286 and OPS to .874 with 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 50 stolen bases and 109 runs scored this season. Corbin is one of only three players with at least 25 home runs and 40 stolen bases this season, and he and Ronald Acuna Jr. are the only two players with 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

Carroll is the overwhelming favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year. He's batting .329 over 18 games this month and has three multi-hit games over his last four contests. The left-handed hitter has a home run and has reached base safely in all three career plate appearances against Yankees probable right-handed starter Luke Weaver. The 30-year-old pitcher has a 6.77 ERA over 27 games, including 23 starts, this season as this creates another strong opportunity to play Carroll in MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Riley went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored on Thursday. He has been one of the most consistent third basemen in baseball this season. Riley leads his position in home runs (36), batting average, runs scored, hits and total bases. His 36 home runs are tied for eighth in baseball, and his .853 OPS is the second-best among third basemen.

The 26-year-old has two home runs in 28 career at-bats against Nationals probable left-handed starter Patrick Corbin. The right-handed hitter is hitting .287 with a .915 OPS and a home run rate of one in every 12.2 at-bats against LHPs this season. Corbin has a 5.00 ERA over 30 starts this season, and Riley has five multi-hit games over his last eight contests. Riley should be in another position to contribute to MLB DFS lineups on Friday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 22, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.