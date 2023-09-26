The Mariners host the Astros for the second game in their pivotal three-game series on Tuesday in a key matchup to determine who claims two of the final three AL wild-card spots. The Rays have clinched a playoff berth and currently have the top wild card position, but the Blue Jays, Astros and Mariners are all fighting for the final two postseason berths. After Justin Verlander tossed a gem against the Mariners on Monday, can daily Fantasy baseball players feel confident about inserting Seattle options from the MLB DFS player pool into their MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday?

With Sunday marking the final day of the 2023 MLB regular season, many teams are utilizing younger players either for experience or to allow veterans to rest before the playoffs. It can make forming an MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings even more challenging. However, the Mariners and Astros will have their top options out there, so should daily Fantasy baseball players stack players from this game into MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves third baseman Austin Riley as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Riley went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 35.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Marte has reached base safely in 12 straight games and is hitting .329 with a .998 OPS over 19 games in September. The 29-year-old is third among second basemen in RBI (80) and runs scored (91) and second in OPS (.850) to provide value at a position that can be challenging to receive a substantial contribution from on a daily basis.

Marte should be feeling confident in the batter's box staring down White Sox probable starter Jose Urena on Tuesday. Marte is batting .571 (4-for-7) with a walk in eight career plate appearances against the right-handed pitcher. Urena has a 7.27 ERA over eight starts this season. Marte is a switch-hitter, and left-handed hitters are batting .325 with a 1.019 OPS against Urena this season.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Marte with outfielder Corbin Carroll ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Carroll has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball this season as he's been the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year for the majority of the year. Carroll had his fourth multi-hit game over his last five contests after going 3-for-5 on Monday, and he's hitting .333 with an .832 OPS over 21 games this month.

The 23-year-old is 14th in baseball in OPS (.872) and 16th in batting average (.288) this season. He is one of only two players with at least 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases this season, along with Ronald Acuna Jr. Carroll has 25 home runs, 74 RBI, 112 runs scored and 51 stolen bases. The LHB has a .919 OPS against RHPs, and given Urena's struggles this season, Carroll and Marte form an appealing MLB DFS stack for Tuesday. See who else to pick right here.

