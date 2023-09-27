The 2023 MLB season is winding down, and a tight three-team race for two wild card spots in the AL and a four-team race for two wild-card spots in the NL means there is plenty of intrigue heading into the final few days. The Cubs and Astros hold narrow half-game leads for the final wild card spot in their respective leagues, and both teams will be in action on Wednesday and will likely be feeling the pressure. So, do you want to stack Cubs and Astros into your MLB DFS lineups given that they should be highly-motivated or should you be avoiding teams in high-leverage situations?

A successful MLB DFS strategy always places an emphasis on working the matchups, and capitalizing on Dodgers vs. Rockies being at Coors Field with an over/under of 12.5 runs would be wise. So, how much exposure should you have to Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and others, and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and three runs scored, returning 23 points on DraftKings and 31.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). The Cubs paid a nearly $15 million posting fee for Suzuki and then signed the Japanese superstar to a five-year, $85 million contract to join the organization prior to the 2022 season.

As a rookie, he slashed .262/.336/.433 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI and nine stolen bases, but he's taken a major step forward in his second MLB season. Suzuki enters Wednesday slashing .284/.354/.488 with 23 home runs, 72 RBI and six stolen bases. Suzuki is only the third Japanese player ever to reach the 20-homer plateau, and he's also red-hot, going 8-for-16 with three extra-base hits and five RBI in his last four games.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Marlins 1B/DH Josh Bell ($4,200 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Bell has notched his fourth career 20-homer season and enters Wednesday's action having hit 22 home runs on the season.

In his last eight games, he's 11-for-29 with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs scored and has raised his OPS for the year by more than 20 points during that span. He also has an .871 OPS against the Mets this season, and Miami will need its slugging first baseman to stay hot with the Marlins sitting a half-game back of the Cubs in the hunt for the final NL Wild Card spot. See who else to pick right here.

