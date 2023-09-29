The 2023 MLB season enters its final weekend of the regular season, and an interleague matchup has huge playoff implications for both teams. The Astros and Diamondbacks begin a three-game series on Friday with both teams grasping onto one of the final wild card spots. The Astros have a one-game lead over the Mariners for the final American League wild card spot, and the Diamondbacks hold a 1.5-game lead for one of the final two National League wild card positions. With so much at stake, daily Fantasy baseball players may circle this contest before entering MLB DFS contests.

Should daily Fantasy baseball players stack options from the highly competitive Astros vs. Diamondbacks game Friday night for MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Or, are you better off taking MLB DFS picks from lower-intensity matchups where managers won't be stressing over every pitching decision? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Dunning tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts, returning 31.35 points on DraftKings and 52 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, September 29. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna ($6,800 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). Acuna became the sole member of the 40-home run, 70-stolen base club after swiping his 70th stolen base on Wednesday. Acuna, the overwhelming favorite to win NL MVP, became the first player in MLB history to post those numbers, and he's the only player to even have 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in baseball this season.

Acuna enters Friday on a 12-game hitting streak, and he's been the most consistent hitter in baseball all season. The 25-year-old has hit at least .320 with an OPS of at least .930 in five of six months this year. He's second in baseball in average (.336), third in OPS (1.009), first in runs scored (146), fifth in home runs (41) and first in stolen bases (70). His ability to impact every aspect of the game gives him one of the highest floors in the MLB DFS player pool. Acuna has a plus-matchup on Friday also as he's batting .467 (7-for-15) with two home runs against Nationals probable starter Trevor Williams.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Acuna with second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old has been a dominant force at a position that can be difficult to find DFS value. He leads all second basemen in home runs (33), RBI (107) and slugging percentage (.511) entering the final weekend of the regular season. Albies is hitting .387 with a 1.128 OPS and four home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored over 14 games since September 13.

Williams has a 5.55 ERA over 29 starts for Washington this season and has especially struggled as of late. The 31-year-old has a 14.81 ERA over three September starts entering his final outing of the year. Williams will finish with his highest ERA since posting a 6.18 ERA in 2020 as this has been a season he'd like to forget. Ending it with the Braves, who lead baseball with 927 runs scored, is a tough finish, and the stack of Acuna and Albies could provide Williams one final rough sendoff. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 29, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.