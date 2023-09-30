The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will meet in a critical American League West battle on Saturday night. Seattle has won two straight and three of its last four games, but it is still one game back of the final AL Wild Card spot. J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam in Friday's 8-0 win over Texas, returning huge numbers in MLB DFS lineups. Crawford had a walk-off, two-run double in the series opener on Thursday, so he will be a popular pick from Saturday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Ty France and Josh Rojas each homered for Seattle on Friday night as well, creating multiple profitable MLB DFS stacks. Should you include any Mariners in your MLB DFS strategy on Saturday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Albies had three hits, one walk and an RBI, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 21.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season winding down, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, September 30. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Volpe has hit safely in three straight games and five of his last seven, making him a consistent performer in MLB DFS lineups. He ranks third on the team in total hits (111) and fourth in home runs (21).

The rookie is still trying to secure his long-term spot with the Yankees, giving him some added motivation in what could be considered a meaningless game. He is facing Royals rookie relief pitcher Steven Cruz, who is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA this season. Cruz most recently pitched on Wednesday, allowing two runs in two innings of relief against Detroit.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Bregman has stepped up in some must-win games over the past few days, hitting safely in three straight outings. He had his first multi-hit game since mid-September last night, going 2 of 4 with a run scored against Arizona.

Bregman is tied for the team lead in hits with 160, and he has left the yard 24 times this season. He has a .279 batting average in 11 career games at Arizona, homering twice and driving in five runs. Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly has allowed seven earned runs twice in his last six outings, giving Bregman some additional value. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 30, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.