Shohei Ohtani won't be gripping a baseball on the mound again this year but that doesn't mean his milestones are over for the 2023 MLB season. The Angels superstar became the eighth player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs with 20 stolen bases in the same season multiple times over a career on Sunday. Ohtani will likely need Tommy John surgery this offseason, but he's decided the remain in the Angels lineup and remains one of the most coveted MLB DFS picks among hitters.

Unless the Angels decide to shut the two-way superstar down for the rest of the season, he will remain a top option in the MLB DFS player pool. This is the final year of his contract, and the next chapter of his career remains very murky, especially with his elbow injury. However, Ohtani is tied for the most home runs in baseball (44) and remains a potent player for MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Devers went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, returning 10 points on DraftKings and 12.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, September 4. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). He enters Monday on a three-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in seven of his last eight games. The 29-year-old ranks in the top five in baseball for second baseman in categories such as home runs, RBI, runs scored and OPS as one of the most consistent contributors at a position that can be challenging to find MLB DFS value.

The switch-hitter has 16 of his 21 home runs against right-handed pitching as the Rockies are scheduled to start RHP Peter Lambert in Arizona on Monday. Marte has also performed much better at home this season, hitting .299 with a .983 OPS at Chase Field.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Marte with outfielder Corbin Carroll ($5,500 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The overwhelming favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year is in the middle of one of his hottest stretches of the season, batting .408 with a 1.208 OPS over his last 14 games. Carroll went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored on Sunday to increase his totals to eight extra-base hits, including three home runs, with seven RBI and 14 runs scored over his last 14 games.

The left-handed hitter has 20 of his 24 home runs with a .936 OPS against RHP this season. His .936 OPS is 12th in baseball against RHP. Lambert has struggled against left-handed hitters, surrendering a .290 batting average and .880 OPS against them this year. The 26-year-old pitcher has a 5.23 ERA over his last six games, and this Arizona stack is an appealing option in a limited MLB DFS slate on Monday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 4, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.