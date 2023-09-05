Not much has gone right for the New York Yankees this season. They enter Tuesday with a 68-69 record and at risk of their first losing season since 1992. However, that lack of success in the standings had led to a youth movement over the close of the 2023 MLB season. Jasson Dominguez, who Yankees fans have long wanted to see in pinstripes after some of his dazzling highlights on social media, quickly proved he's a capable player since his addition to the MLB DFS player pool. The 20-year-old outfielder has two home runs in his first three MLB games.

Should daily Fantasy baseball players insert Dominguez into MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday as the Yankees begin a three-game home series against the Tigers? Dominguez will make his Yankee Stadium debut on Tuesday and will get a huge ovation.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Walker is hitting .364 with two home runs and a 1.326 OPS over his last four games. He is 10th in the NL in home runs (30) and tied for fifth in RBI (90). The 32-year-old is one of only seven players with at least 30 home runs and 90 RBI this season.

Walker has plenty of experience against Rockies probable starter Kyle Freeland, including two home runs in 28 at-bats against the southpaw. Walker, a right-handed hitter, has a home run rate of one in every 9.9 at-bats with 12 long balls off LHP this season. His .984 OPS against LHP ranks in the top 20 in baseball, and he's tied for the fourth-most home runs against lefties this year. Freeland has also struggled against right-handed hitters this season, allowing a .313 batting average and .915 OPS.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Tovar is one of only 15 players at his position with at least 15 home runs, and he also has 64 RBI and 67 runs scored over 129 games this year. The 22-year-old Venezuelan shortstop has three extra-base hits over his last four games as he closes out his first full MLB season.

The Diamondbacks are scheduled to start Brandon Pfaadt, who has a 6.21 ERA over 14 starts in his rookie season, against the Rockies on Tuesday. The 24-year-old pitcher allowed six runs (five earned) over four innings in his last start against the Dodgers. Tovar comes with a cheap enough price tag that he could outperform his value while leaving money for higher-priced players on Tuesday. See who else to pick right here.

