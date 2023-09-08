Don't let the size of Jose Altuve fool you. Inside that 5-foot-6 frame is someone who can keep up in the power department with some of the best options in the MLB DFS player pool. The eight-time All-Star had two home runs on Monday, followed by another three long balls on Tuesday. The Astros begin a three-game home series against the Padres on Friday. Should you include Altuve in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Altuve has dominant stats against Padres probable starter Blake Snell, with four home runs and a .381 batting average in 21 at-bats versus the southpaw. It's tempting for daily Fantasy baseball players to use Altuve in MLB DFS picks on Friday with his previous success this week and over his career against Snell. The Astros scored 39 runs over their three-game series against the Rangers, making their entire lineup intriguing plays in Friday's MLB DFS player pool. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as one of his DFS picks on both sites. The result: Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored, returning 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, September 8. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Orioles third baseman/shortstop Gunnar Henderson ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). He has three multi-hit games over his last six contests. Henderson was one of the best prospects in baseball before making his MLB debut on August 31, 2022, and he's the overwhelming favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year this season with 23 home runs, 70 RBI and 81 runs scored with an .802 OPS.

Henderson, a left-handed hitter, has 20 of his 23 home runs against right-handed pitching as the Orioles are scheduled to face Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck on Friday. Overall, left-handed hitters have an .896 OPS against Houck this season. Baltimore enters Friday on a five-game winning streak, averaging 7.2 runs per game over that span, as this looks to be another favorable matchup for Henderson and the Orioles.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mets second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil ($3,700 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). The 31-year-old is a .298 career hitter and he's hitting under .300 for just the second time in his career this season. His .266 mark is a significant dropoff from when he led baseball with a .326 average last season, but he's still a capable hitter to string together multi-hit efforts on any day.

Despite his struggles this year, the left-handed hitter actually has a better batting average (.276) and OPS (.692) against left-handed pitching than against righties this year. The Twins are scheduled to start LHP Dallas Keuchel on Friday, and LHBs are hitting .273 against Keuchel this season compared to a career mark of .239. McNeil's MLB DFS price has dropped significantly due to his weaker season, but this is a day when he can outperform that price point and contribute to MLB DFS lineups. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 8, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.