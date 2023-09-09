Baltimore's offense has been among the best in the majors this season, and the Orioles scored 11 runs against Boston on Friday night. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson had three hits and scored two runs, while catcher Adley Rutschman homered for the 17th time this season. The Orioles are facing Red Sox starter Chris Sale (6-3, 4.46 ERA) during Saturday's MLB schedule. Should you stack your MLB DFS lineups with Baltimore's stars?

Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty has been struggling lately, allowing at least three earned runs in four straight starts. Should you be fading him in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson as one of his DFS picks on both sites. The result: Henderson went 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI, returning 22 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager ($6,500 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old has been red-hot this season, batting .338 with 29 home runs and 86 RBI. Seager got off to a strong start in the series against Oakland, homering and driving in two runs on Friday.

He has gone deep five times in the last eight games, ranking second behind only Shohei Ohtani in OPS this season. Seager has a favorable matchup on Saturday against Athletics starter Kyle Muller, who is 1-5 with a 7.62 ERA this year. Oakland has struggled to slow down Seager during his career, as he has 10 homers and 21 RBI in 29 games.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Seager with catcher Mitch Garver ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). He is batting .282 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI this season, notching eight hits in his last five games. Garver has been seeing the ball well, providing additional DFS value with three walks in his last four outings.

He went 4 of 4 with two home runs and four RBI against Minnesota last Sunday, collecting his first four-hit game since 2019. Garver has 11 homers and 22 RBI since the start of August, providing big returns in MLB DFS contests. The 32-year-old's success should continue against Muller, who has allowed nine earned runs on 14 hits in his last two outings. See who else to pick right here.

