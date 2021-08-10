The Chicago White Sox have battled injuries throughout the season, but they're still 67-46 with a 10.5-game lead in the AL Central. Now they're becoming an intriguing option for MLB DFS stacks as they get healthy. Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert have both made returns in the past couple weeks and Yasmani Grandal is also angling towards a return later this season. Along with stars like Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada, as well as surging rookie Andrew Vaughn, should you be loading White Sox hitters into your MLB DFS lineups?

The White Sox have scored 20 runs in their last two games and they'll have another juicy matchup against the Twins with the over-under at 10.5 runs at Caesars Sportsbook. But which hitters have the best matchups, and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting as you select your MLB DFS rosters? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

At the end of last month, McClure included Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy as one of his top picks. The result: Muncy went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base to return 19 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Finally healthy for the first time since his Rookie of the Year season in 2017, Judge enters Tuesday's action with 23 home runs and 53 RBIs and is slashing .278/.366/.507.

Judge's average exit velocity of 95.6 mph and his hard-hit contact rate of 56.9 percent are both the best in baseball, and his 25.9 percent strikeout rate is a career-best. Judge has also recorded four multi-hit games already through nine days this August and a matchup with Royals lefty Daniel Lynch on Tuesday should be a good one. Judge has a .945 OPS against left-handed pitching this season and Lynch has a 6.00 ERA through his first six starts.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Jimenez at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. It's been a little over two weeks now since Jimenez came off the injured list after missing the first four months of the season with a torn pectoral he suffered in spring training. And after a sluggish start that was briefly halted by another minor injury, he's found his rhythm of late.

Jimenez enters Tuesday on a five-game hitting streak where he's recorded multiple hits in each of the last three contests. That includes a pair of two-homer, five-RBI games in his last two starts against the Cubs on Sunday and the Twins on Monday. Jimenez now has five home runs and 14 RBIs in the 10 games since his return, and you'll definitely want to ride the hot hand again on Tuesday night.

