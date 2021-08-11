Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't the only second-generation star making noise on the Blue Jays as Bo Bichette has also been a big reason for the team's success. The son of four-time All-Star Dante Bichette, the younger Bichette leads the AL with 87 runs while also posting 20 homers and 17 stolen bases. He has three multi-hit games over the last week and Bichette's hot streak has surged him to the top of the MLB DFS player pool.

With price tags of $4,000 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings, Bichette won't come cheaply for Wednesday's MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended White Sox outfielder Adam Engel as part of his MLB DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Engel hit his seventh home run of the season and drove in two runs to return 16 points on DraftKings and over 22 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for August 11, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Mancini missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer during spring training. He announced he was cancer-free in November and his return to the diamond has been both inspirational and successful. The 29-year-old has clubbed 19 home runs and driven in 60 RBI on a .255 batting average.

Mancini has been especially productive against southpaws, like the one he'll see on the mound on Wednesday. His OPS is 211 points higher against lefties than righties, while Tigers starter Tarik Skubal has been susceptible in giving up the long ball to right-handed hitters like Mancini. All but one of Skubal's 24 allowed homers have come to righties, so this is a matchup that clearly favors Mancini.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Tigers first baseman Jonathan Schoop at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The Tigers recently rewarded Schoop with a two-year contract extension after he's hit .289 for the team, while his 18 home runs and 65 RBI both lead Detroit.

The All-Star break did wonders for Schoop as he's been one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball over the second half of the season. He's hitting .333 since the break, including a .364 batting average through eight games in August. He also loves facing his former team in the Orioles as Schoop has a .289 career average against Baltimore, well above his .262 career average against the other 29 MLB teams.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 11, 2021

