The 2021 MLB season continues on Saturday, and with big money on the line in MLB daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, players are scouring the MLB DFS player pool in search of value. Walker Buehler, Joe Musgrove and Dylan Cease are three of the more impressive starting pitching options for Saturday's main slate. But they'll also cost you a premium. That means you'll have to find more affordable position players if you want to splurge on these pitching options with major strikeout potential.

Yankees infielder Tyler Wade has been making the most of increased playing time with the Yankees, and he's 8-for-12 in his last four games with four stolen bases. Is he a possible choice for MLB DFS lineups? And which other players bring value relative to where they land on the MLB DFS price list? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure included Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his core lineup picks on FanDuel. The result: Bogaerts hit a home run and returned 18.7 points on FanDuel and 14 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for August 14, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier at $2,100 on DraftKings and $2,100 on FanDuel. The defensive specialist hasn't been the offensive threat that he once was in recent years, but he's still a threat on the basepaths. In certain matchups, that can be dangerous.

And he's hot entering Saturday's matchup, going 5-for-8 in his last two games with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. He'll have a lefty-righty matchup against Twins starter Kenta Maeda, who has a 4.69 ERA on the season and is giving up a career-high 1.5 HR/9.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez ($4,300 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel). At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, it's all about bat speed and leverage for the 24-year-old, and that has translated to plenty of game power in his short MLB career.

Alvarez ranks in the 89th percentile or better in average exit velocity, max exit velocity, hard-hit contact rate and barrel rate in 2021. That's led to 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, and he's now 50 homers and driven in 156 runs in his first 790 plate appearances. He's a power-hitting run producer in the middle of a great lineup and he's got a great matchup on Saturday against Angels starter Jaime Barria, who has given up seven home runs in just 93 career at-bats against current Astros hitters.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 14, 2021

