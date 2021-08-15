The Yankees vs. White Sox series has been as good as advertised as it started off with a walkoff ending in Thursday's Field of Dreams Game and continued with an extra inning contest on Saturday. All of the big stars have made their presences felt as Aaron Judge and Jose Abreu have multiple home runs in the series, while Giancarlo Stanton and Tim Anderson have also gone deep. Those four are just a handful of the quality MLB DFS picks available in Sunday's rubber game with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

But outside of the big names, which other players could bring great value to your MLB DFS lineups? Joey Gallo went yard twice on Saturday while Eloy Jimenez has back-to-back multi-hit games, so there's quite a robust MLB DFS player pool in Yankees vs. White Sox. With no shortage of options, the key is fitting these players under your MLB DFS salary cap. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure included Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, returning 22 points on FanDuel and 17 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for August 15, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Freeman went 2-for-3 on Saturday with two walks, two runs scored, one RBI and he also swiped his seventh bag of the season for good measure.

The reigning National League MVP has crushed right-handed pitchers all season with an OPS 190 points higher versus righties than lefties. That's great news for Sunday as Freeman will face Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.74), whose numbers don't indicate how much he's struggled since moving from the bullpen. Espino allowed just a .198 batting average when he entered the game as a reliever but that jumps to a .273 batting average against when starting. This is a matchup that clearly favors Freeman, so you can see why McClure is high on him.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez at $5,000 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. The four-time All-Star has been bringing a flaming bat to the plate recently as he's gone 10-for-21 (.476) with eight RBI over the last week. Yesterday, Martinez was a part of Boston's offensive explosion as he went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

Martinez has bounced back from last year's down season to reinsert himself into the game's elite class of sluggers. He has a .293/.358/.539 split on the season and ranks among the top 10 in hits, RBI, runs and total bases. Martinez had to sleep well last night, knowing that he gets to face Orioles starter Keegan Akin today. The rookie's 8.23 ERA is the worst in the majors among anyone who has thrown at least 50 innings.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 15, 2021

