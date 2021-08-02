Aaron Judge is one of the best hitters in the MLB and the Yankees slugger is expected to be among the top MLB DFS picks on Monday because he gets a mouth-watering matchup against Jorge Lopez of the Orioles. The righty's 6.19 ERA is the third-worst in all of baseball (min. 90 IP), so Judge shouldn't be the only player in pinstripes on your MLB DFS radar. But knowing which Yankees will give you the best return on investment is no easy task, so it would certainly help to have some assistance before locking in your MLB DFS lineups.

Engel's top MLB DFS picks for August 2, 2021

One of Engel's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo at $4,700 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. The longtime Cub has been red-hot since he traded in Chicago's striped uniform for pinstripes. He's hitting .555 (5-for-9) since being acquired by the Yankees with two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored.

Facing a struggling pitcher like Lopez only boosts Rizzo's MLB DFS stock for Monday. Baltimore's pitcher has been especially susceptible to the long ball when facing left-handed hitters like Rizzo. Lopez has allowed seven home runs to lefties and southpaws are slugging .494 against him. Rizzo was having a subpar season at the plate with the Cubs, but he looks rejuvenated with the Bronx Bombers so you can see why Engel is high on him.

Part of Engel's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle ($3,600 on DraftKings, $2,600 on FanDuel). Mountcastle enters Monday's action on a four-game hitting streak and a 1.092 OPS during that span. This streak includes two extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored.

The rookie gets a great matchup against Andrew Heaney of the Yankees as the southpaw pitcher has struggled immensely. Heaney is just one game under .500, but his ERA of 5.27 ranks 80th out of 89 MLB pitchers with at least 90 innings pitched. Mountcastle also performs better against lefties as his OPS is 93 points higher vs. southpaws than against right-handed pitchers. Mountcastle has mostly batted in the cleanup spot for Baltimore, so his advantageous position in the lineup could lead to impressive stats on Monday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 2, 2021

