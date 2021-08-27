Fresh off a sweep of the Padres, the Dodgers will continue to try to track down the Giants in the NL West and Mookie Betts will be looking to stay hot against the Rockies in Los Angeles this weekend. Betts is on a five-game hitting streak with three multi-hit contests during that span and that will make him an undoubtedly popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Friday. Betts is 3-for-11 with one home run against expected Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, and he'll need to capitalize on the matchup to live up to his MLB DFS pricing ($5,700 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings).

Meanwhile, the White Sox will be looking to keep it rolling offensively in another Crosstown Classic matchup against the Cubs a night after scoring 10 runs and hitting four homers against the Blue Jays. Can Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, who both homered on Thursday, continue to give the South Siders a lift or should you be looking elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool for MLB DFS stacks? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure included Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman at $3,000 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Edman hasn't quite recaptured the magic of his rookie season in 2019 where he had an .850 OPS but he does still have the gap power and speed to put up some pretty big numbers on a nightly basis when he is dialed in.

Edman leads the National League with 33 doubles and he's stolen 21 bases already this season. He's had seven multi-hit games in his last 11 contests and he's swiped a bag in two of his last three games while also driving in three runs during a current three-game hitting streak. Meanwhile, five of his seven home runs have come against left-handed pitching and the Pirates will send lefty Dillon Peters to the bump on Friday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada ($4,300 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings). Moncada hasn't shown the same sort of power since his MVP season in 2019 but 2020 was largely washed out by the after effects of an early-season COVID-19 diagnosis and he's shown exceptional plate patience in 2021.

Moncada is slashing .262/.373/.399 this season with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs and he'll carry a 12-game hitting streak into Friday's matchup the Cubs. He's coming off a series where he went 6-for-13 against three quality starting pitchers from the Blue Jays and you'll want to ride the hot hand again on Friday.

