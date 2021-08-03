Tuesday's MLB DFS player pool will be stocked with big names, including Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tim Anderson and Bryce Harper. However, those looking for value among the overlooked MLB DFS picks on Tuesday need to consider rostering Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who ranks fourth in the majors with a .324 batting average. Gurriel has recorded 117 hits, 66 RBI, 54 runs scored and 12 home runs this season.

Can Gurriel keep up his torrid hitting pace against Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who boasts an impressive 11-1 record with a 2.19 ERA? Or are you better off finding value elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Scott Engel.

Engel's top MLB DFS picks for August 3, 2021

One of Engel's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Wisdom is in the midst of a breakout campaign, as he's now up to 16 home runs, 29 RBI and 31 runs scored through 59 games, to go along with a strong .918 OPS.

Wisdom has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Tuesday night. Wisdom and the Cubs square off against Kyle Freeland and the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeland is just 1-6 with a 4.52 ERA this season and he's given up 72 hits and 31 earned runs in 12 starts in 2020-21. Wisdom is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Tuesday.

Part of Engel's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Alonso is slashing .292/.354/.611 over his last 18 games with seven home runs since the All-Star break.

Alonso went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins. He's racked up at least one hit in five of his last seven games, and he's returned over 20 points on FanDuel in two of his last four outings. Lock in Alonso as one of the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday.

