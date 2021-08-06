Anthony Rizzo's RBI streak ended at six games on Thursday night, but the Yankees were still carried by a recent addition at the MLB trade deadline, as Joey Gallo belted a three-run bomb for his first homer in Yankee pinstripes. The trade acquisitions have provided a jolt to the Yankees, who have won six of seven and Rizzo and Gallo are also earning nightly MLB DFS consideration with the short porch in right field of Yankee Stadium. Both have good reverse-splits against left-handed pitching, so Mariners starter Marco Gonzales shouldn't dissuade many from deploying either Rizzo or Gallo in their MLB DFS lineups.

But what other matchups should you be targeting for Friday night's action and which stars in the MLB DFS player pool are worthy of consideration? Bryce Harper is on a six-game hitting streak with homers in two of his last three games as the Phillies have pulled within a half-game of the Mets in the NL East. Should Harper be a pillar in your MLB DFS strategy on Friday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Scott Engel.

Engel is a prime source to consult for DFS success. Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA award winner and 10-time nominee, including winning a FSWA award for Best Fantasy Baseball Series.

On Thursday, Engel included Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette in his player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Bichette went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to return 28.7 points on FanDuel and 21 points on DraftKings. Anybody who followed that pick was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on, Engel has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday.

One of Engel's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt at $9,800 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. The late-blooming 32-year-old made his first MLB All-Star appearance in 2021 and is now 26-10 with a 3.32 ERA and 335 strikeouts over 344 innings in the last three seasons.

Bassitt's 11 wins in 2021 currently lead the American League and he's put together a quality start in six of his last eight trips to the bump. He's had three starts against the Rangers during that span and has given up just two earned runs in 21 innings of work, so you'll definitely want to have him in your MLB daily Fantasy lineups on Friday with the Rangers coming to town.

Part of Engel's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Padres third baseman Manny Machado at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Machado has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games and is 15-for-35 during his current nine-game hitting streak and he'll have a juicy matchup against Diamondbacks lefty Caleb Smith.

Machado has an .849 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, but that's weighed down by a .246 BABIP and he's actually been better against lefties (.852 OPS) than righties (.829 OPS) in his career. Machado is slashing .287/.362/.520 on the season with 20 home runs and 75 RBIs and he does have a home run off Smith in seven career plate appearances against him.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 6, 2021

Engel is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday?