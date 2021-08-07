The 2021 MLB season is basically two-thirds gone and MLB injuries have been mounting with stars like Jacob deGrom, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. all landing on the injured list. However, MLB daily Fantasy players are still plodding forward and hunting down value in the MLB DFS player pool every day, and Saturday's action presents some intriguing matchups. There are three games with over-unders at Caesars Sportsbook that are at 10 runs or higher, and those games are likely to be targeted heavily.

Rockies vs. Marlins has a staggering total of 11 on a warm night in Denver that should accentuate the thin air at Coors Field. So should you be stacking players like Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon or Miguel Rojas, Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Aguilar in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Scott Engel.

Engel is a prime source to consult for DFS success. Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA award winner and 10-time nominee, including winning a FSWA award for Best Fantasy Baseball Series.

On Friday, Engel included Athletics outfielder Starling Marte in his player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to return 28.7 points on FanDuel and 21 points on DraftKings. Anybody who followed that pick was well on their way to a profitable day.

Engel's top MLB DFS picks for August 7, 2021

One of Engel's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Story's .782 OPS is his lowest since 2017 but the 28-year-old has actually raised his OPS by 49 points during a current nine-game hitting streak.

Story is 12-for-34 with three home runs and eight RBIs during that span and he's had three games with multiple extra-base hits in his last four contests. With Story taking advantage of late summer at Coors Field, you'll definitely want him in your MLB daily Fantasy lineups for Saturday's action.

Part of Engel's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Reds outfielder Jesse Winker ($6,300 on DraftKings, $4,100 on FanDuel). The 27-year-old has flashed significant offensive potential in each of the five seasons he's been in the league, but this is his first true full season seeing regular at-bats and he's delivered with a .303/.388/.546 slash line.

Winker has belted 22 home runs and driven in 61 runs and made the National League all-star team this season, and the left-handed slugger will match up with Pirates righty Mitch Keller on Saturday. Winker has a 1.066 OPS against righties this season with 20 of his 22 home runs coming off opposite handers and is 3-for-5 lifetime off Keller.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 7, 2021

