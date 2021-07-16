Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the youngest player ever to take home MLB All-Star Game MVP honors on Tuesday. Guerrero belted a 468-foot home run that helped the American League secure a 5-2 victory. Guerrero leads the majors with a .332 batting average and ranks second in home runs, having already hit 28 this season. He's expected to be among the top MLB DFS picks on Friday as the Blue Jays get set to host the Texas Rangers at 7:07 p.m. ET.

If you're going to build your MLB DFS lineups around Toronto's slugger, he'll cost MLB DFS owners $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Guerrero will square off against Texas' Jordan Lyles this evening, who's given up two or less earned runs in each of his last four starts. Should Guerrero be part of your MLB DFS strategy, or should you look elsewhere for value in the MLB DFS player pool. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure had Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray near the top of his pitching rankings for FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Ray threw seven innings of one-hit ball without giving up a run and struck out 11 to produce 64 points and an over 6x return on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season resuming following the All-Star break on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for July 16. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 16, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Bryant has been red-hot in July, recording at least one hit in seven of his last nine games. Through eight games in July, Bryant is 10-for-27 (.370) with a home run, a double, five RBI and five runs scored.

Bryant will look to continue his hot streak on Friday against Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who has given up at least five earned runs in each of his last three starts. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Arizona on Friday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Tatis enters Friday's matchup against the Nationals leading the National League in both home runs (28) and steals (20).

San Diego's shortstop had a ton of success against Washington earlier this month, recording four hits, three RBI, two home runs and two stolen bases in a four game series. Erick Fedde (4-6, 4.59 ERA) takes the mound for Washington on Friday. Fedde gave up eight hits and six earned runs in 4.1 innings of work against San Diego on July 6. That bodes well for Tatis, who's racked up 78 hits, 60 RBI and 67 runs scored this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 16, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.