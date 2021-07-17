The 2021 MLB season continues on Saturday and the San Diego Padres began their second half with a bang on Friday, putting up 24 runs in a demolition of the Nationals. Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle in the 24-8 win and the first-time All-Star well be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups again on Saturday with the over-under listed at 9.5 for Saturday's matchup. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso walked three times and hit a double in his first appearance since his epic performance at the 2021 Home Run Derby.

On Friday, McClure included Padres outfielder Tommy Pham as one of his top options on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Pham went 4-for-6 with a home runs, two RBIs and five runs scored to return a staggering 56 points on FanDuel and return 20x on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Betts picked up right where he left off on Friday, extending his streak of consecutive multi-hit games to three games.

The 2018 AL MVP is coming off his fifth All-Star appearance and he's 8 for 14 with two home runs, six RBIs and nine runs scored in his last three games. Betts' recent hot streak has risen his OPS to .846 and his BABIP is still 28 points below his career average, so banking on Betts to stay hot might be a good second-half strategy in MLB DFS.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis ($6,000 on DraftKings, $4,300 on FanDuel). The National League leader in home runs (28) and stolen bases (21) scored three runs and had two RBIs as well as a stolen base in his first game of the second half.

The 22-year-old has quickly become one of baseball's most exciting stars and hitting second in a Padres lineup that put up 24 runs on Friday, he should have a lot of run-producing opportunities on Saturday. He'll match up with Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin on Saturday and Tatis is hitting a home run every 12 at bats against left-handed pitching this year.

