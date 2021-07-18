Ten games are on the MLB DFS main slate on Sunday, July 18, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Astros vs. White Sox is one of the marquee matchups on Sunday, but MLB DFS players need to take a deep look at all 10 games to find value in their MLB DFS lineups. Fernando Tatis, Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman and Pete Alonso are among the most expensive MLB DFS picks, while Corbin Burnes and Max Scherzer are the highest priced pitchers entering Sunday's action.

Should your MLB DFS strategy involve rostering one of those big name players, or should you scour the MLB DFS player pool for better value? And what other players should you consider for daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure included Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as one of his top options on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Betts went 4-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and three runs scored to return a staggering 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 18, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Donaldson has recorded at least one hit in five of his last eight games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, who have an accumulative team ERA of 4.68, which ranks 23rd in the league. Lock Donaldson in as one of the top overall MLB DFS picks on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich at $4,600 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Yelich comes at an affordable price on Sunday, which will allow you to load your MLB DFS roster with big-time playmakers.

Yelich went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base against the Reds on Saturday. The former MVP endured a sluggish first half of the season, but he has gone 6-for-16 (.375) over his last five contests. Yelich is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Sunday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 18, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.