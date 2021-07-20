With home runs in three straight games and riding an MLB-high 16-game hit streak, no one is hotter than Tim Anderson of the White Sox. He's hitting .394 over this stretch with 19 runs scored, making him one of the most-coveted MLB DFS picks entering play on Tuesday. Anderson and the Sox will have Dallas Keuchel on the mound vs. the Twins as the former Cy Young winner looks to improve to 8-3. The veteran southpaw already has two wins this year against the divisional rival so he also looks intriguing for Tuesday's MLB DFS lineups.

On Monday, McClure included Astros outfielder Michael Brantley as one of his top options on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Brantley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to pull his batting average up to a league-leading .329. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 20, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Like most Rockies, Story hits much better at home in Coors Field which is where Tuesday's game versus the Mariners will take place. His batting average of .293 at home is 113 points higher than what he's hitting on the road while his OPS jumps by over 200 points at home.

On the season, Story has 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 17 stolen bases. He's one of the best power/speed combinations in the majors and is one of just five players with at least 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases. With his all-around production and the favorable splits he puts up at home, you can see why McClure is high on Story for Tuesday's MLB DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Story with second baseman/outfielder Garrett Hampson ($4,300 on DraftKings, $2,900 on FanDuel), who has a .337/.394/.605 split against southpaws such as Marco Gonzales who Hampson will face on Tuesday. Hampson will also benefit from the friendly confines of Coors Field as he's hitting .310 at home compared to .178 on the road.

Right-handed batters like Hampson have crushed Gonzales all season as his OPS allowed to righties (1.087) is twice what he allows to lefties (.543). That has led to Gonzales posting an ugly 5.88 ERA which ranks 135th out of 149 pitchers (min. 50 IP). The Rockies should tee off on Gonzales and Hampson's low price tags make him one of Tuesday's top MLB DFS picks.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 20, 2021

