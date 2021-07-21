Coming off winning the All-Star Game MVP, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will certainly be among the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday's slate of games. The second-generation star is the most expensive position player on both DraftKings and FanDuel, courtesy of his 31 home runs, 78 RBI and .328 average, which all rank among the top three in the American League. He's 5-for-7 in his career versus tonight's starter Garrett Richards, so Guerrero Jr. will be a popular option for Wednesday's MLB DFS lineups.

But with price tags of $4,500 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings, you will have to look for more affordable options in the MLB DFS player pool if you slot Guerrero Jr. into your lineups.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure included Rockies utility player Connor Joe as one of his core picks on FanDuel. The result: Joe went 2-for-5 with his first homer of the year, a double, two RBI and one run scored. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 21, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Astros second baseman Jose Altuve at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of Altuve's MLB debut and he celebrated in grand fashion. The seven-time All-Star went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI and two runs scored. It was the sixth multi-home run game of his career.

The diminutive infielder has bounced back from a brutal 2020 campaign and is hitting .275 on the season to go along with 22 home runs and 57 RBI. The Astros lead the American League in runs scored and Altuve has been the catalyst for their potent offense as his 68 runs lead the team and rank fourth in the AL. He should savor tonight's home game vs. the Indians as Altuve's OPS is over 200 points higher at Minute Maid Park than on the road.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($4,700 on DraftKings, $3,800 on FanDuel) who went 3-for-4 with a run scored in his last game. Over his last three contests, Springer has six hits, four runs scored, one homer, one RBI and a stolen base.

Springer missed seven weeks of action at the start of the year but has homered six times in 24 games. He's settling in quite nicely to whichever ballpark the Blue Jays use as their home stadium as Springer is hitting .305 at home compared to just .077 on the road. He gets a nice home matchup on Wednesday versus Richards, who is allowing a .318 batting average to right-handed hitters like Springer.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 21, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday?