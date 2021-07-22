There are eight games as a part of Thursday night's MLB DFS slate and none should be more exciting than the Giants visiting the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will feature Anthony DeSclafani taking on Walker Buehler and both pitchers have been exceptional this season as each has 10 wins and a sub-3.00 ERA. The teams are separated by just two games in the NL West so this game could go a long way in determining which team emerges with the divisional crown. Buehler vs. DeSclafani will be more than just a great pitching matchup as the two are also among the top pitching options in today's MLB DFS player pool.

With the high price tags each will carry, are there more affordable options that you can roster alongside either pitcher in order to fit under your MLB DFS salary cap? And are there any other Dodgers or Giants worth rostering who could form an impressive MLB DFS stack with Buehler or DeSclafani? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure included Astros second baseman Jose Altuve as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored, returning 23 points on DraftKings and over 31 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 22, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. The brittle slugger has stayed relatively healthy this year, playing in 74 games and posting 16 home runs with 45 RBI. He enters Thursday's game with an RBI in each of his last three contests, marking just the second time all season he's had a streak this long.

Unlike most right-handed hitters, Stanton actually prefers to see fellow righties on the mound instead of southpaws. Twelve of his 16 homers have come against righties like who he'll see tonight in Tanner Houck of the Red Sox. The rookie pitcher also struggles more so against right-handed batters and has drastic splits between righties and lefties. He has allowed a .915 OPS to players batting from the right side of the plate compared to just a .471 OPS to lefties.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins outfielder Nelson Cruz ($5,500 on DraftKings, $3,700 on FanDuel), who leads Minnesota with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a .907 OPS. The ageless slugger hasn't looked 41 years old as he ranks among the top 10 in the American League in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS.

Cruz has a great matchup tonight against Angels' starter Andrew Heaney as they've faced off 19 times previously. Cruz has five hits, including three home runs over those prior at-bats and has a 1.070 OPS against the veteran. Heaney also has a 5.56 ERA which is among the worst in baseball as just five of his 16 starts have been quality. McClure recognizes this as a pitching matchup to exploit so you can see why he is high on Cruz.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 22, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.