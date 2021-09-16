Perhaps all of baseball had a little bit of a chuckle on Wednesday when the Baltimore grounds crew was sent off the field by umpires in the Yankees-Orioles game. The situation is far less amusing to MLB DFS owners if one of their players is ejected. The most ejections of individual players is shared by three this season; Joey Votto, Brad Miller and Manny Machado, who each have two.

After three consecutive games with a hit from September 9-11, and a three-hit game on the 6th, Miller has been quiet from the plate over his last three. However, with a light Thursday schedule, should you consider popping him into your MLB DFS lineups at $2,400 on FanDuel or $3,400 on DraftKings? Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure gave out White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada as one of his top MLB DFS players. The result: Moncada rebounded from a quiet showing on Tuesday with a 2-for-4 performance from the plate and a home run. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Leading McClure's picks on Thursday is Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper, who is $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. Although it's expected that Harper's numbers are among the league's best, he's been especially brilliant over his last six games.

In fact, in his last 24 games, he's only gone without a hit in six. In the Phillies' last series against Colorado and the one that wraps up tonight against the Cubs, Harper has three home runs, two doubles and nine hits in 20 at bats. Harper has yet to hit a homer against Chicago probable starter Kyle Hendricks, but holds a .308 batting average against him in 13 career at bats.

Another key player in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy is stacking Harper with outfielder Odubel Herrera. The 29-year-old is just a few games removed from a six-game hitting streak but isn't likely to be one of the more sought-after names in Thursday's MLB DFS player pool.

Although to date he has yet to get the better of Hendricks, the Cubs starter has struggled with his consistency since the end of August. Leadoff hitters have given Hendricks trouble this season, and Herrera is coming off the best month of hitting he's had in 2021. If Hendricks continues to be off the mark, Herrera should come away with some productive at-bats.

