Phillies fans went through a roller coaster of emotions in Thursday's game vs. the Cubs as their team went from being down seven runs to winning by nine runs in a 17-8 shootout. Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Odubel Herrera and Jean Segura all had both multiple RBI and multiple runs scored to certainly reward those who slotted them into their MLB DFS lineups. But even though that foursome lit up the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks, will they make out as top MLB DFS picks against Mets' starter Taijuan Walker who's had considerably more success against the players?

Those four Phillies are hitting just 7-for-37 (.189) in their careers versus Walker, so it may be worthwhile to look elsewhere in Friday's MLB DFS player pool. However, Walker has also allowed 11 ER over his last 10.1 IP, so the Phillies will face a struggling pitcher. Thus, before settling on any MLB DFS lineups, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure gave out Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz as one of his top MLB DFS players. The result: Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 17, 2021

Leading McClure's picks on Friday is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. Bogaerts reveled in his team's recent series against the Mariners as he went 5-for-14 (.357) with three extra-base hits, including a home run. Bogaerts is now hitting an even .300 on the year along with 21 homers and 71 RBI.

More success should continue on Friday as the Red Sox welcome the punchless Baltimore Orioles to town. Baltimore will send Keegan Akin to the mound and Bogaerts is 2-for-4 (.500) in his career vs. Akin. Against Baltimore as a whole, Bogaerts has an .880 OPS versus the divisional rival on the season so you can see why McClure is high on him for Friday's MLB DFS lineups.

Another key player in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy is rostering Rays outfielder Austin Meadows ($4,800 on DraftKings, $3,300 on FanDuel). Meadows in one run driven in away from his first 100-RBI season and he's also clubbed 25 homers on the year.

Meadows gets an ideal pitching matchup on Friday as he'll face RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.66 ERA) of the Tigers. Of Meadows' 25 home runs, 23 of them have come off righties like Mize and Meadows' OPS is 348 points higher vs. right-handed pitchers than vs. southpaws. Also, Mize has equally struggled against left-handed batters like Meadows as he's given up more than twice as many homers to lefties than righties, despite facing more right-handed batters on the season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 17, 2021

