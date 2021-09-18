The streaking Cardinals have suddenly found themselves in position for a National League Wild Card spot thanks to a surge over the last month. A big reason for their success has been the arm of veteran Adam Wainwright who enters Saturday on a five-game winning streak. The 40-year-old has turned back the clock this season as his 16 wins are his most in seven years. Wainwright will be one of the top options in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool as his pitching counterpart, Yu Darvish, has struggled in recent outings.



But before you slot Wainwright into your MLB DFS lineups, you must also look at the Padres lineup he'll be facing. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Wil Myers can make even the best of pitchers look foolish on any given day as good pitching doesn't always beat good hitting. So should you lean more towards the pitcher or the hitter when making Saturday's MLB DFS picks? Before settling on any MLB DFS lineups, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 18, 2021

Leading McClure's picks on Saturday is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who is $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. The 2018 NL MVP reached base safely three times on Friday, while also scoring a run and driving in another.

Yelich has missed some time this season but has eight home runs, eight stolen bases and 46 RBI on the season. He's picked things up over the second half of the season as his batting average has jumped 19 points since the All-Star break. Yelich gets a great matchup on Saturday vs. Cubs rookie Justin Steele (3-3, 4.17 ERA). Steele was great coming out of the bullpen with a 2.03 ERA but has struggled since being promoted to a starter with a 5.20 ERA.

Another key player in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy is rostering White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncana ($4,100 on DraftKings, $3,600 on FanDuel). Moncada is on a six-game hitting streak and is on a 26-game on-base streak. During the latter streak, Moncada has posted a .333/.426/.475 split with a .901 OPS.

Moncada has been hammering all pitchers as of late but he's especially fruitful against RHPs such as he'll see on Saturday in the Rangers' Spencer Howard. Moncada's OPS is 104 points higher versus righties than lefties as 10 of his 12 homers have come against right-handed pitchers. Additionally, Howard has struggled against anyone who steps into the batter's box as the 25-year-old sports a 7.38 ERA this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 18, 2021

