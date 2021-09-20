Last month, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani became the first player in 2021 to hit 40 home runs. Since then Kansas City's Salvador Perez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have overtaken him on the count, with 45 and 46 respectively. The two-way player often only gets MLB DFS Fantasy players one-way stats either as a hitter or pitcher, but on Sunday he struck out 10 batters in eight innings on the mound. Ohtani was the 15th-most expensive pitcher on DraftKings but returned the most points.

Ohtani is a candidate to get a lighter workload tonight, but Perez and Guerrero both have games tonight and a chance to add to their home run totals this season. Guerrero has hit at least one homer in each of Toronto's last four series, and Perez had three consecutive games with a home run against Oakland on September 14-16. Which of the two sluggers has a better chance for popping off again tonight in your MLB DFS lineup? Before you make any MLB DFS picks, make sure you check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure gave out White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal walked twice, but scored the only Chicago run against the Rangers with his sixth-inning home run, which returned 18 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 20, 2021

Leading McClure's picks on Monday is Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is listed at $3,700 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. Rizzo didn't play in New York's previous series against the Rangers this season but should get a shot tonight.

New York's other first base option, Luke Voit, hit just .200 in that series and has hit better on the road this season. Rizzo has been a better hitter inside of Yankees Stadium, and Rangers pitcher A.J. Alexy is facing the Yankees for the first time in his career. Alexy is 2-0 coming into the game, but gave up six runs in a no-decision in his last start against Houston.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy is rostering Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($4,300 on DraftKings, $3,400 on FanDuel). Riley has come away with nine hits in his last eight games, including back-to-back two-hit games last Wednesday and Friday.

Over the last five games, Riley has batting splits of .306/.381/.548, and on the road this season, those percentages are all just a few ticks higher. Arizona's probable starter, Humberto Mejia, hasn't pitched in nearly a month, and only has two appearances on the mound this season for the Diamondbacks. Riley has had more success against left-handed pitchers this season, but the matchup favors Braves hitters across the board.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 20, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.