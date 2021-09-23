On Wednesday, Cleveland announced that Shane Bieber would make his return to the rotation and start on Friday after missing the last three months with a strained shoulder. Cleveland has fallen out of the picture for the AL Wild Card, but getting the defending AL Cy Young winner back on the mound adds another name to the top of the MLB DFS player pool. Bieber was hot right before his injury and got three wins and 32 strikeouts in the four starts he made prior.

Is anchoring your MLB DFS lineup with a pitcher making his return after so long a safe MLB DFS strategy? Bieber should be expected to get at least another start before the end of the season, and likely in a more favorable spot against the Royals than the White Sox. So far in 2021, Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA. But before you take a chance on any 2021 MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure gave out Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, which returned 28 points on DraftKings and 37.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Leading McClure's picks on Thursday is Phillies first baseman Brad Miller, who is listed at $2,300 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. Philadelphia takes on the Pirates, who are putting Connor Overton on the mound for his first start of the season. He's only made three other appearances prior in 2021.

Over the last week, Miller has played in seven games and has batting splits of .278/.278/.556. Against Baltimore on Wednesday, he made the most of his only at bat, hit a double, and eventually scored. In his last four starts, he has four hits with a home run. Philly still has a lot to play for before the end of the season, so Miller will have more on the line when he steps into the batter's box tonight.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($3,600 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings). The Blue Jays are looking to take out their frustrations on the Twins in a new series after dropping two-of-three to Tampa Bay this week.

Springer has been particularly strong against Minnesota probable starter Michael Pineda. In 21 at bats, he has 10 RBI and three home runs. Springer somehow finished without a single hit in his earlier series against the Twins this season, so he should be extra motivated to put up big numbers on Thursday. His career batting splits in Minnesota are .348/.439/.696, and he should feel comfortable when he steps in against Pineda.

