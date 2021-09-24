Picking the right first baseman for your MLB DFS lineups can be one of the hardest roster decisions to make. Oakland's Matt Olson has been the third-best at the position all season, but the A's face-off against Houston and Zack Greinke on Friday night. In previous meetings over the last four seasons, Olson hasn't enjoyed much success against Greinke. But during the last two weeks overall, he has batting splits of .292/.400/.688 in 13 games played.

Greinke has gotten the better of most Oakland hitters, but shortstop Elvis Andrus has had success against him and is one of Friday's most inexpensive options on DraftKings and FanDuel. In 13 at bats versus Greinke, Andrus has hit .467 and has three RBI.

On Thursday, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored, returning 12 points on DraftKings and 15.2 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 24, 2021

Leading McClure's picks on Friday is Phillies second baseman Jean Segura, who is listed at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. Philadelphia trounced Pittsburgh 12-6 on Thursday and has a great opportunity to repeat that success on Friday. Pittsburgh's probable starter, Sam Howard, comes into the game with a 5.80 ERA, but has primarily pitched as a reliever this season.

This season against Pittsburgh, Segura has hit .333 with three doubles and four RBI in three games. He's never faced Howard, but against left-handed pitchers in 2021, he has batting splits of .323/.390/.519. Over the last two weeks, Segura has three home runs, four doubles and eight RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner ($3,900 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings). Against Colorado on Thursday night, Turner went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI to return double-digit daily Fantasy points.

On Friday night, the Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Humberto Castellanos. Turner has yet to face the right-hander but should be positioned to come away with some stats as Castellanos has had a turbulent September. This month, Castellanos has given up 19 hits, four home runs and 11 earned runs in three starts. Meanwhile, Turner has 10 hits and two stolen bases in his last six games.

