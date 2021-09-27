With only a handful of Major League Baseball games on Monday, there is little room for error when taking chances in MLB DFS lineups. One of the savvier plays could be Rockies outfielder Brendan Rodgers. Colorado starts a new series with Washington on Monday, and in a two-game series with the Nationals on September 17 and 18, Rodgers had five hits, two home runs and five RBI. On Monday, Rodgers is one of the day's priciest infielders on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he also has a strong résumé against Washington probable starter Josiah Gray.

In four previous at bats against Gray, Rodgers has connected on half, and has a home run and two RBI. Gray has had a bit of a bumpy September on the mound, and has surrendered at least five earned runs in three of his last four starts. Over the last two weeks, Rodgers has hit just a cut under .300, with eight RBI and 15 total hits over eleven games.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Saturday, McClure had Giants first baseman Brandon Belt as one of his top selections. The result: Belt hit two home runs and four RBI on a 3-for-5 day from the plate to score 35 points on DraftKings and 47.4 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 27, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story ($3,800 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings). Story didn't have quite as successful a showing in Colorado's previous series against Washington, but is a strong play against Gray as well on Monday night. Story has hit .400 against Gray in his career, and has been at his best in favorable situations in 2021.

In Rockies wins, Story has batting splits of .315/.380/.647 and has been a much better hitter at home than on the road. He has 10 homers at Coors Field this season and an .842 OPS. Story typically bats third in the lineup, and batters in that spot have hit .290 with three doubles and three home runs against Gray in 2021.

Another key to McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Athletics outfielder Starling Marte. Over his last seven games, he's been consistently effective at the plate, and has batting splits of .300/.344/.533. During that stretch, he's also hit eight RBI on nine total hits with a home run.

Against right-handed starting pitching this season, Marte has hit .333 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. Marte is on the verge of putting together a hot streak. On September 24, he went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI against Houston in a 14-2 win.

