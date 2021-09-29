After collecting another three hits last night, Trea Turner enters play on Wednesday on a 14-game hitting streak. It's the longest active streak in the majors and Turner has surged to the top of the batting average leaderboard as he's now hitting .325 on the season. Even as one of the most expensive MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings, Turner will still be highly coveted for Wednesday's MLB DFS lineups.

But the former National is 0-for-3 in his career against Padres' starter Ryan Weathers which may give daily Fantasy baseball owners some hesitation. Is this one of those scenarios where you ignore a streaking hitter's past matchups vs. a pitcher, or should you look elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure had Rockies shortstop Trevor Story as one of his top picks. The result: Story went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double to score 19 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 29, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts at $3,700 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. Bogaerts made his third All-Star team this year and has been stellar at the plate with 23 home runs, 79 RBI and a .296 batting average.

He gets a great matchup on Wednesday versus Baltimore probable Zac Lowther (1-2, 7.66). Not only is that ERA hard to ignore, but Bogaerts is 2-for-4 in his career versus the southpaw. Lowther has performed even worse since being promoted to a starter as he had a 4.50 ERA out of the bullpen but has an 8.68 as a starting pitcher.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Bogaerts with outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($3,600 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings). Renfroe went 2-for-4 and hit his 29th home run of the year on Tuesday.

Renfroe is riding a nine-game hitting streak and has extra-base hits in six of those contests. He should also feast off Lowther as Renfroe has battered left-handed pitchers all year. His OPS is 111 points higher against LHPs than RHPs while Lowther has allowed four of his five home runs to right-handed hitters like Renfroe. The 29-year-old is a streaking player with a favorable matchup so you can see why McClure is high on him for Wednesday's MLB DFS lineups.

