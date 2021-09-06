Constructing MLB DFS lineups based on the motivations of the teams playing can be tricky, but Cincinnati's Nick Castellanos could be a player to target in the Labor Day MLB schedule. The Reds outfielder is on a five-game hitting streak and over the last week, has batting splits of .364/.417/.682. He's a top-ten option as an outfielder on both FanDuel ($3,900) and DraftKings ($5,300) as the Reds continue their push for the NL Wild Card on Labor Day.

A sneakier pickup in Monday's MLB DFS player pool could be Castellanos' teammate, catcher Tyler Stephenson ($2,600 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings). Stephenson has hit .343 against left-handed starters in 2021, and will hit second in the lineup. Cubs starter Justin Steele has struggled against that spot this season, where opponents have hit .273 with three home runs. Before settling on any MLB DFS lineups, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure recommended White Sox outfielder Luis Robert as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Robert went 4-for-5 with three runs and a homer, which returned 27 points on DraftKings and 34.1 points on FanDuel. Those that included him in their lineup were well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 6, 2021

McClure leads off his MLB DFS strategy for Labor Day by including Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez ($3,500 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings). The 31-year-old Venezuelan has been on a tear in his last two games, and blew up on Saturday with two home runs and five RBI against the White Sox.

Perez has six homers and eight RBI in his last six games, and is set to face off against Baltimore starter Zac Lowther. The Orioles pitcher is getting his first start this season, but he hasn't been particularly sharp in his 2021 relief appearances. In just 8.1 innings pitched in 2021, Lowther has a 10.80 ERA, and Perez should be poised to go off again.

Another name McClure has circled as part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($3,500 on FanDuel, ($4,600 on DraftKings). Over the last month, the 26-year-old slugger has impressive splits of .333/.391/.606 in 25 games.

Alonso has 27 career at bats against Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, and has hit .296 with three home runs and five RBI against him. On Sunday, Alonso went 3-for-5 with two doubles, which was good for 17 points on DraftKings and 21.4 on FanDuel.

