Last season, Gio Urshela needed eight games to crack his first home run of the year for the Yankees, and he ended 2021 with 14 homers in 116 games. He hit a home run in the first game of this season with the Twins, and has been one of their most patient and productive batters for them early on. In seven total plate appearances, he has his homer, two walks, and three runs scored, but can he continue that on Monday for MLB DFS lineups?

Minnesota finishes its season-opening series against the Seattle Mariners this evening, who have taken wins in two-of-three games in large part due to the offense of first baseman Ty France. France was hitless on Sunday, but had a double, two RBI and four hits in his first two outings. Should you consider either France or Urshela in the MLB DFS player pool for Monday, or are there more attractive options elsewhere? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure had Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez in his pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Ramirez finished a triple short of the cycle and had three RBI to return 32 points on DraftKings and 44.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 11, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Correa may be feeling the pressure of the huge contract he signed in the offseason, as he has struck out in five of his last eight at-bats, but he's a top candidate to turn things around this evening. In nine career at-bats against Seattle probable starter Chris Flexen, he has four hits, two walks, an RBI and just one strikeout.

Against right-handed starters last season, Correa hit .282 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI. Despite the way he's started, he's proven a comfortable hitter at home as well, and last season he had batting splits of .333/.400/.444 at Target Field, albeit as a member of the Houston Astros. All things considered, Correa should be confident in his Monday matchup and looking to stop an early-season slump before it begins.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Correa with Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton ($5,900 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Buxton is coming off of a two-home run performance in his last game against Seattle on Sunday. Buxton has also enjoyed success against Flexen in limited opportunities, with a home run, a double and four RBI in three previous at bats.

Buxton now has three home runs and four RBI in his last two games and is seeing the ball as well as anyone in the Minnesota lineup. Last season against leadoff hitters, Flexen was able to keep opponents' power numbers in check, but still allowed them to finish with splits of .296/.33/.421. Buxton, who already has 12 total bases this season, is off to the quickest pace of his career in collecting them, and he is off to a fantastic start with his Fantasy production.

