The 2023 MLB season will begin with MLB Opening Day on Thursday and daily Fantasy baseball players across the country have been itching for the chance to play in MLB DFS tournament, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Opening Day this year, and that means you'll have a deep MLB DFS player pool and plenty of opportunities to create variance in your MLB DFS lineups. Sandy Alcantara won the NL Cy Young award last season with the Marlins, but he'll have to endure a serious test in his first start of 2023 with Miami taking on a loaded New York Mets lineup.

The Mets attempted to land Carlos Correa during the MLB offseason before concerns over a lingering shoulder injury led to that deal falling through and now Correa remains with the Twins. He'll take on Zack Greinke and the Royals on Thursday night but Correa is only 6 for 26 lifetime off the veteran right-hander. So should you be considering Correa, or are there better options available at shortstop? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Opening Day, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for MLB Opening Day is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Yelich was the 2018 NL MVP and then earned runner-up honors the following season while winning the batting title in both years.

However, his production has fallen off a bit since, with his OPS dropping from 1.046 in 2018-19 to just .746 from 2020-22. But he still had a .365 OBP against right-handed pitching last season and he has eight home runs, 24 RBI and 11 stolen bases in his career at Wrigley Field. He'll match up with Marcus Stroman on Opening Day and Yelich has reached base four times in nine career plate appearances against him.

Another player McClure likes for Thursday's season opener is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. After tearing his ACL in the middle of a fantastic 2021 season, Acuna slashed .266/.351/.413 in his return to action and finished with 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 118 games.

The three-time All-Star should be even healthier in 2023 and the Braves will be hoping for a repeat of his 2019 season where he had 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases. Acuna's lifetime OPS is now .887 and he's posted 120 home runs and 107 stolen bases in 514 games. He'll be looking for a fast start to what could be a 40-40 season and the enormous upside is why he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups.

