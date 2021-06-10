The 2021 MLB season continues on Thursday and Yankees vs. Twins is likely to be a focal part of MLB daily Fantasy strategies with William Hill Sportsbook setting the over-under for that game at 11. That's the only game with a total higher than nine in the evening slate, and that will make stars on both teams like Aaron Judge, D.J. LeMahieu, Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson will be popular options for MLB DFS stacks. But who else should you be targeting in the MLB DFS player pool?

The White Sox have had a history of dominating left-handed pitching over the last couple years, but Blue Jays left Hyun-Jin Ryu has a 2.97 career ERA. So should lefty-killers like Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal be considered for your MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Yankees starter Gerrit Cole as one of his top options on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cole struck out nine over six innings and gave up just two earned runs to collect his seventh win of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 10, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $4,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. Stanton's run with the Yankees has been mired by injury, but he's already played more games this season (43) than he has in the last two combined (41) and he's still a power hitter who commands respect in the middle of that lineup.

Stanton is slashing .267/.335/.509 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs and he's been absolutely scorching the ball. Stanton's average exit velocity has been 98.0 MPH this season, which is his second-best figure in the statcast era. He's also 2-for-3 with a home run off Twins starter J.A. Happ in his career and has a 1.002 career OPS against left-handed pitching.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco at $4,100 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Polanco began the year by posting a dismal .555 OPS in April, but he's turned it on offensively since the start of May, posting a .838 OPS last month and slashing .303/.333/.636 since the start of June.

Polanco has four multi-hit games in his last six starts and hit two home runs on Wednesday night in a 9-6 loss. In the last seven days, he's hit three home runs and driven in five and has a 1.101 OPS during that stretch. With the Yankees turning to spot starter Michael King, Polanco is a solid value with serious upside during his hottest stretch of the season so far.

