After spending two years working out of the Milwaukee bullpen with mixed results, Corbin Burnes entered the starting rotation in 2020 and dazzled with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 59 2/3 innings. Early in 2021, he's erased any concerns that last year was the product of a small sample size by posting 1.97 ERA with 94 strikeouts over 59 1/3 innings. On Saturday, he'll take the mound for the 11th time this season and his dynamic stuff will likely make him one of the more popular options in the MLB DFS player pool.

However, with his price up to $10,500 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel, sacrifices will have to be made elsewhere in your MLB DFS lineups to afford his incredible upside. So should you splurge on pricey pitching like Burnes or Trevor Bauer, or are positional players like Jose Altuve, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. better investments?

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 12, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. After breaking out with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs while slashing .315/.367/.548 in 2019, Moncada's numbers dipped in 2020 as he dealt with the after effects of COVID-19.

However, he's appeared much healthier in 2021 and has used an improved approach at the plate to recapture some of the magic he displayed in 2019. Moncada is swinging at more pitches inside the zone and fewer pitches outside the zone than at any point in the last three seasons and the resulting 15.7 percent walk rate has helped him post a .282/.406/.408 slash line. He'll take on the Tigers on Saturday, who he has already hit two of his five home runs against this season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez ($4,200 on FanDuel, $3,600 on DraftKings). The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year missed almost the entire season in 2020, first because of a COVID-19 diagnosis and then because of a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

Since returning in 2021, he's continued to display the immense talent at the dish that quickly made him a star in 2019. Alvarez is slashing .304/.357/.515 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs this season and he enters Saturday on a five-game hitting streak where he's hit a home run and two doubles while driving in five runs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 12, 2021

