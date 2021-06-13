All 30 teams are in action on Sunday's MLB DFS slate, which means the MLB DFS player pool is filled to the brim. Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber leads the majors with 122 strikeouts, and is primed for more when the Indians host the Seattle Mariners at 1:10 p.m. ET. Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler is undefeated and searching for a sixth victory in 2021 when he takes the mound against the visiting Texas Rangers at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Bieber costs $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel, while Buehler is $10,000 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel -- so tough choices need to be made if you want to roster them both. And what positional players are facing favorable matchups to deliver in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure recommended White Sox left fielder Brian Goodwin as one of his top options on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Goodwin went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored on his way to 28 points on DraftKings and over 48 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 13, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Martinez is hitting .311 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs this season. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a run scored on Saturday against the Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old Martinez is enjoying a renaissance season in 2021, already doubling his homer count from 2020 and hitting 98 points higher through nearly the same amount of games as last season. Martinez's slash line (.311/.376/.553/.929) is in line with his 2019 effort where he hit 36 homers and drove in 105 runs. McClure sees Martinez continuing to dominate against the Blue Jays on Sunday, and likes him in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox third baseman Jake Lamb at $3,200 on FanDuel and $2,200 on DraftKings. Lamb is hitting .227 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 2021. Lamb drew two walks on Saturday against the Tigers.

The 30-year-old journeyman is on his third team in two seasons, but Lamb's Sunday MLB DFS value lies in how he has played against Detroit this season. Lamb has dinged the Tigers for a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in seven games in 2021, and is hungry for more against Detroit on Sunday. Lamb snagged a hit in his lone career at-bat against Tigers starter Kyle Funkhouser, and all four of Lamb's homers this season have come against right-handers like Funkhouser.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 13, 2021

