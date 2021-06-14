Thirteen games fill the MLB DFS slate Monday with plenty of potentially intriguing MLB DFS picks. Toronto designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has homered in three straight games and driven in seven runs in that span heading into Monday's road matchup against the Boston Red Sox. Guerrero leads the majors with 21 homers and 55 RBIs, and is also tied for second with a .344 batting average.

Guerrero will cost MLB DFS owners $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel, so rostering him against the Red Sox won't break your budget. Are you wise to target Guerrero as part of your MLB DFS strategy, and what other players should you consider in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as one of his top options on DraftKings. The result: Bichette went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and five runs scored on his way to 44 DraftKings points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 14, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Indians outfielder Eddie Rosario at $3,600 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Rosario is hitting .244 with four home runs and 34 RBIs in 2021. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Mariners.

Rosario is off to a strong start in June, slashing .306/.342/.381/.745 in the month. Rosario also has dominated the Orioles in 2021, slashing .364/.417/.455/.871 against them in 2021. McClure likes the mismatch against woeful Baltimore, and recommends him in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Monday includes rostering Royals first baseman Carlos Santana at $4,300 on FanDuel and $2,700 on DraftKings. Santana is hitting .236 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs this season. That includes swatting a solo homer Sunday against the Athletics.

Santana and Kansas City begins a series Monday against Detroit, and the Tigers are a team he loves to see in the opposing dugout. The 35-year-old veteran has homered twice and driven in 10 runs against Detroit this season. Santana has also hit all four of his doubles and driven in 20 of his 37 runs at home -- which is where Kansas City takes on Detroit on Monday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 14, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.